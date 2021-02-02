CVS pharmacies to begin vaccinating eligible individuals in 11 states

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — CVS Health will be joining the effort to vaccinate the population in Maryland as well as in 10 other states.

Beginning on Tuesday, February 9, individuals who are eligible for the current phase of vaccination will be able to book an appointment through a nearby CVS pharmacy. Even if you’re already registered for a vaccine appointment through a hospital or health department, you can – and are encouraged to – also register through CVS.

“One of our greatest strengths as a company is our presence in communities across the country, which makes us an ideal partner for administering vaccines in a safe, convenient, and familiar manner,” said Karen S. Lynch, president and CEO of CVS Health. “We continue to be grateful for the commitment of our frontline colleagues whose dedication has allowed us to deliver care and peace of mind throughout the pandemic.”

Vaccinations through CVS will begin as early as February 11 in Maryland.