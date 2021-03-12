CVS adds new vaccination locations across Maryland and Virginia

CVS Pharmacy has added new vaccination locations in their stores across Maryland and Virginia. (Image credit: CVS Pharmacy)

MARYLAND (WDVM) — CVS Pharmacy has added new vaccination locations in their stores across Maryland and Virginia.

15 new locations will be added in Maryland and 23 will be added in Virginia.

Appointments for these vaccination locations could become available as early as this Saturday, March 13th, in both states. Residents must meet eligibility criteria in their state to register.

Walk-in appointments will not be accepted.

To find the full list of vaccination locations and their appointment availability, please visit the CVS website.