Cupcakes recalled after possibility of metal fragments

(WDVM) — A bakery company, Flowers Foods, Inc., is recalling a certain brand of cupcakes because of “the potential presence of tiny fragments of metal mesh wire.”

A release from the company said that the recall affects their Tastykake multi-pack cupcakes. They initiated the recall after a vendor told them about contamination in an ingredient.

The release said that the recall affects customers in Maryland, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey and New York.

There are currently no reported injuries or incidents, but customers should not eat the products if they have purchased them. If you have purchased any of these items, you should throw them away or return them from the store you purchased them at for a full refund.

More information can be found on the FDA’s website.