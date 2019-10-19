Cumberland Valley Yacht club hosts their first ever regatta in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, M.d. (WDVM) — The Cumberland Valley Yacht club had their first ever regatta in Hagerstown.

15 people from surrounding states gathered at city park over the weekend for the race. The boats are called “skippers”. They sit at five feet long, with a mast as high as six feet tall. Club members navigate the boat through a course with a remote control. The club races from April to the end of October. The commodore of the club says this is one of many races that lead to nationals.

“This is a big class up and down the east coast so all the way from Vermont to Florida people are racing these boats, so this race will be part of the colonial cup series which gives the skippers points towards a championship invitational regatta,” Jarl Wathne said. He also says they’ll be back in Hagerstown for the tree lighting ceremony where they decorate their boats in lights.