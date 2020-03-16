Cumberland restaurants offer free meals to students during school shutdown

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — Restaurants in Cumberland are offering meals to students while schools are shut down due to COVID-19 concerns.

Lashbaugh’s, Queen City Creamery, and Oscars are just a few of the restaurants participating. Each establishment has its own set of meal options they will offer, but all locations will provide the meals to school-age individuals free of charge.

“We’re a very small town and it says a lot for our town and our community that so many businesses are stepping up,” said Charly Porter Owner of Oscars.

Oscars will serve hot and cold lunches buffet style. They will serve meals from 1 p.m.-3 p.m., Monday through Friday for all school-aged children.

Queen City Creamery will serve meals until 5 p.m. for school-aged children.

Lashbaugh’s will serve food from their kid’s menu from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday for kids.

Many students and families rely on school lunches for their daily meals and the restaurants said they wanted to make sure no student in the area went hungry due to the shutdown.