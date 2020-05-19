Cumberland Police warn of car tampering in the area

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CUMBERLAND Md. (WDVM) — The Cumberland Police Department is warning the public about car tampering in the area. They received multiple complaints of people tampering with cars in different areas of the city.

To stay safe, the Cumberland Police want you to take extra safety measures by locking your vehicle doors and removing valuables from your vehicle.

If you have any suspicious behavior around vehicles, you are advised to contact the Cumberland Police Department at 301-777-1600.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

honoring you banner

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories