Cumberland Police warn of car tampering in the area

CUMBERLAND Md. (WDVM) — The Cumberland Police Department is warning the public about car tampering in the area. They received multiple complaints of people tampering with cars in different areas of the city.

To stay safe, the Cumberland Police want you to take extra safety measures by locking your vehicle doors and removing valuables from your vehicle.

If you have any suspicious behavior around vehicles, you are advised to contact the Cumberland Police Department at 301-777-1600.

