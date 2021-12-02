Cumberland police investigate early-morning homicide

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — Cumberland police are investigating the murder of an unidentified person that took place early Thursday morning. 25-year-old Alex Sweeney of Mr. Vernon, New York is being charged with 1st-degree murder after being found at the scene of the crime.

Around 4:30 a.m., officers were called to a residence on Pennsylvania St. for reports of gunshots. At the residence, officers saw Sweeney run from the building, but he was caught after a short foot chase.

Officials say that immediately after Sweeney was caught by police, the building he had run out of caught fire. The Cumberland Fire Department was called, and after the CFD extinguished the fire, a body was found inside the residence.

This is still an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Cumberland Police Department at 301-777-1600, cpd@cumberlandmd.gov or facebook.com/CumberlandPD.