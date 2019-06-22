Cumberland police investigate assault

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM)–Officers with the Cumberland Police Department are investigating an assault in which two individuals sustained serious injuries.

At 9 p.m. on June 20, officers responded to the first block of Pennsylvania Avenue for a reported assault. Upon arrival, two victims were found with serious injuries to their faces. According to the investigation, two unknown subjects entered the victims’ home and began assaulting the residents.

The victims were transported to the Western Maryland Regional Medical Center.

