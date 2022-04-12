CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — The Cumberland Police Department (CPD) lost a canine officer on Monday.

Ralf and Hedrick, image courtesy of CPD.

Police said that Ralf was first placed on duty in November 2011, when he was assigned to his partner, Cpl. Jeremy Hedrick. Ralf and Hedrick worked on the Allegany County Narcotics Task Force and moved to the patrol vision. Ralf also served as a School Resource Officer canine.

“Ralf was responsible for recovering a lot of contraband throughout the years and helped get a lot of drug dealers off the streets,” a release from the police department said.

Ralf retired on September 28 last year due to medical issues. The release said that he died as a result of these issues.

“Today, my best friend, my loyal companion and my partner died. This statement doesn’t feel real. You had my back from day one. Yesterday was beautiful with you and you enjoyed the springtime weather and overnight you crossed that rainbow bridge. Detective K9 Ralf, you were glorious, majestic and loved far more than you will ever realize. You have brought joy to those young and old. You served your community with the utmost dignity. I am so proud that you were not only my partner but my family,” Hedrick said.