Cumberland men arrested after throwing illegal fireworks at police

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — Two Cumberland men were arrested for allegedly throwing illegal fireworks at Cumberland Police officers.

Alexander Baker, 25, and his father, Frederick Baker, 61, both face assault charges.

According to the Cumberland Police Department, officers responded to Wills Creek Avenue for a well-being check. Upon arrival, police say Alexander and Frederick threw ignited fireworks at the officers.

A district court commissioner released Frederick on his own recognizance. Alexander is being held at the Allegany County Detention Center without bond.