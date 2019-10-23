Cumberland man to serve 12 years for cocaine distribution

Maryland

Angelo Carlton Jr (Office of the State’s Attorney of Allegany County)

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — A Cumberland man was found guilty of distributing cocaine in Allegany County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

Angelo Bernard Carlton Jr., 31, was sentenced to 18 years in prison with six years suspended, for a total of 12 years incarcerated at the Maryland Department of Corrections, according to The Office of the State’s Attorney for Allegany County. He will also be on supervised probation for three years after his release.

