Cumberland man facing multiple drug manufacturing charges

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — A Cumberland man is facing a number of drug-related charges including manufacturing PCP and LSD as well as marijuana.

55-year-old Jerry Nelson was previously arrested and charged with unlawful possession of firearms on November 28th, 2021. Officers were originally called to his home for a disturbance between Nelson and another person at the residence and saw multiple firearms in plain sight. Officers then discovered that Nelson is banned from owning firearms from a previous criminal charge.

Police then filed for a search and seizure warrant for the illegal guns. After the warrant was obtained and while police were returning to Nelson’s home, they received a second disturbance call. While police were searching the property, they found a room where nelson was growing marijuana as well as making PCP and LSD.

He was then taken to central booking on November 28th and posted bail for the warrant on the illegal guns. Police returned to Nelson’s home on December 9th to arrest him for the drug manufacturing and distribution materials found during the search following the incident on November 28th.

Nelson has since been charged with possession of marijuana in a quantity greater than 10 grams, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with the intent to distribute, and manufacturing of a controlled dangerous substance (PCP and/or LSD). He has also been charged with three counts of controlled dangerous substance manufacturing materials for marijuana, possession of controlled dangerous substance production equipment, and illegal possession of ammunition.

Nelson’s bond has been set at $5000 and is currently being held by Cumberland Police.