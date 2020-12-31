Cumberland man facing charges for attempted murder, drug trafficking offenses

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — Cumberland Police say they have arrested and charged a Cumberland man after he fired shots into a house Wednesday. Police say they also found materials indicating the distribution of a controlled dangerous substance.

Police say Anthony Joseph Huff, 22, fired shots into a house on Bond Street three separate times. Police say the victim told them that a bullet nearly struck them. Based on evidence at the scene, police developed Huff as the suspect.

Police tracked Huff to an apartment on Mechanic street, where owner Rose Ann Zuppardo attempted to stop police from arresting Huff. Both were placed under arrest.

Police then authored search and seizure warrants for the apartment and a residence on Columbia Street. They say they recovered a handgun matching the victim’s description, suspected marijuana, packaging materials, and currency. Police say these indicated the distribution of a controlled dangerous substance

Courtesy, CPD

Huff is charged with first- and second-degree attempted murder, possession with intent to distribute, drug trafficking offenses, and numerous related charges.

Zuppardo was released on her own recognizance.