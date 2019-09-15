Cumberland man faces sexual assault charges

Victim claims Timothy Winkler, 35, had inappropriate sexual contact with her

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — One man is facing sexual assault charges in Cumberland.

Timothy Winkler, 35, was arrested Saturday after a woman claimed he had inappropriate sexual contact with her.

Cumberland police say the incident allegedly happened Thursday in the area of Howard Street. Winkler was charged with fourth degree sexual offense, assault and indecent exposure. he was taken to the Allegany County Detention Center awaiting bond review.