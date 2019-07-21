Cumberland man faces multiple charges including child abuse

Investigators say they saw him holding an infant and shoving a woman.

CUMBERLAND, M.d. (WDVM) — A Cumberland man is facing multiple charges after investigators say they saw him holding an infant and shoving a woman.

The Cumberland Police Department reports Ron Stephen Claggett Jr., 29, was arrested Saturday after police responded to a disturbance complaint on Frederick St. in Cumberland.

Officers say they observed red marks on both the woman and the child. Claggett was charged with second degree assault and second degree child abuse. He was released on unsecured bail pending trial.