Cumberland man faces illegal drug and firearm charges

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — A Cumberland man is behind bars after police raided his home following complaints of drug trafficking.

40-year-old Herbert Williams Junior was arrested and faces multiple charges including illegal possession of drugs and firearms.

The Allegany Sheriff’s Office says they entered the home on the 12000 block of Williams Road Wednesday night.

Investigators say when they entered the home they found large amounts of heroin that was packaged for possible reselling and numerous firearms with ammunition. Williams is being held at the Allegany detention center pending a bond hearing.