Cumberland man charged with stealing and killing cat

Frederick Bolinger, 35, of Cumberland is facing animal cruelty charges among others.

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — A man who is accused of stealing a cat and killing it on Friday has been charged with animal cruelty.

According to Cumberland Police, Frederick Bolinger, 35, of Cumberland is accused of stealing a woman’s cat from her yard on Altamont Terrace while she let it out to relieve itself, then killing it by breaking the cat’s neck.

A Cumberland police officer on patrol in the area of Queen City Drive observed Bolinger carrying what appeared to be the deceased black cat.

A witness informed the officer that he saw Bolinger carry the dead cat around by his neck, and throw the cat into a garbage can.

As the officer was attempting to gather information, the owner of the cat arrived. The cat’s owner informed the police that Bolinger stole the cat from her yard, and as she went after him, observed him kill her cat by breaking the cat’s neck.

Police say Bolinger continued down Park Street before discarding the cat in the trash.

He was placed under arrest at the scene and held in the Allegany County Detention Center without bond.

Bolinger faces the following charges: animal cruelty, theft including malicious destruction of property and disorderly conduct.