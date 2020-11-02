Cumberland Man charged with home invasion, armed robbery

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — Cumberland police say a man has been charged after a Sunday home invasion on the 600 block of East First Street. A victim of the burglary reportedly suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized.

Patrick Fitzgerald Martin, 24, of Cumberland already had an active arrest warrant when police made him a suspect in the home invasion. Police arrested Martin under the warrant, and later charged him for the home invasion after finding evidence.

The arrest warrant charges, filed by Maryland State Police, were for first-degree burglary, theft under $1000 and destruction of property.

The victim told police that Martin was wearing a mask and attacked them with a knife, police say. Witnesses told police they saw Martin enter the home uninvited.

In addition to the arrest charges, Martin is charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault, home invasion, and other related charges.