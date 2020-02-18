Cumberland man arrested on sex abuse of minor charges

Karl Andrew Brubaker was arrested by the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office on charges of sexual abuse of a minor.

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — A Cumberland man was arrested Monday on an outstanding warrant, charging him with sexual abuse of a minor.

Karl Andrew Brubaker, 41, is accused of inappropriate sexual contact with a 15-year-old victim in 2011, the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office said. Brubaker was again accused by a second 15-year-old victim in 2013. The inappropriate behavior continued for several years with both victims, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Brubaker has posted bond.