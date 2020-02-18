Cumberland man arrested on sex abuse of minor charges

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Karl Andrew Brubaker was arrested by the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office on charges of sexual abuse of a minor.

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — A Cumberland man was arrested Monday on an outstanding warrant, charging him with sexual abuse of a minor.

Karl Andrew Brubaker, 41, is accused of inappropriate sexual contact with a 15-year-old victim in 2011, the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office said. Brubaker was again accused by a second 15-year-old victim in 2013. The inappropriate behavior continued for several years with both victims, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Brubaker has posted bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories