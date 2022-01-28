Cumberland man arrested in Allegany Co. following multi-state chase

ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A chase that spanned several states ended in Allegany County after a Cumberland man tried to run from an arrest warrant in West Virginia.

Allegany County police first heard about the pursuit around 1 p.m. on Friday. 22-year-old Jared Austin Burgoyne was wanted on a felony arrest warrant in Barbour County, West Virginia. The pursuit started in Philippi in West Virginia, where police say Burgoyne hit a law enforcement vehicle.

Police went to Interstate 68, where they saw him entering Allegany County near Frostburg, Maryland. They attempted to stop the car, but Burgoyne continued to flee. He hit two other vehicles during the chase, including a Deputy Sheriff’s, police said.

He exited into Cumberland and came to a stop when he then tried to run away on foot. Police said they took him into custody “almost immediately.”

Police said that there were no injuries. Burgoyne is currently being held at the Allegany County Detention Center and is charged for first-degree assault, second-degree assault, fleeing and eluding, speeding, negligent driving, reckless driving and a hit and run. His original charge from West Virginia was for possession with intent to distribute.