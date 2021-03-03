Cumberland man arrested for possession of large amounts of crack cocaine and fentanyl

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — The Allegany County Narcotics Task Force assisted in seizing large amounts of fentanyl and crack cocaine on Tuesday. William Edward Wright, 45, of Nottingham, Maryland is being held without bail for six charges relating to possession of the drugs and a firearm.

In conjunction with the Cumberland City Police, the Task Force arrested Wright in the area of Park Street. Prior to the arrest, Wright was the subject of a CDS investigation for the distribution and sales of fentanyl and crack cocaine, and was found with both drugs on his person.

Following the arrest, investigators obtained a search and seizure warrant in the 1300 block of National Highway, Lavale, where they found large amounts of fentanyl and crack cocaine, packaging materials and a loaded handgun. All were found to be the property of Wright.

You can report suspected drug activity by leaving an anonymous tip at 301-759-4660, or by visiting the Crime Solvers website.