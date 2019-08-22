Cumberland man arrested for allegedly selling cocaine and marijuana

FROSTBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A Cumberland man was arrested Wednesday and charged for drug-related offenses after the Allegany County Narcotics Task Force executed a search and seizure warrant in the 100 block of East Main Street in Frostburg.

Christopher Aguilar, 38, is charged with possession of controlled dangerous substances with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of controlled dangerous substances with intent to distribute marijuana, possession-not marijuana, and possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana.

During the search, investigators said they found large amounts of cocaine, marijuana, money and controlled dangerous substances packaging material.

Following his initial appearance, Aguilar was held without bond. The investigation is ongoing, according to the Allegany County Narcotics Task Force.