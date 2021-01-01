Cumberland man, 19, suffers serious injuries from illegal firework, charges pending

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal said a Cumberland man suffered serious injuries to his hand and lower extremities after an illegal firework exploded.

Officials say just after 3:00 a.m. Friday at a residence on Pennsylvania Avenue, a self-constructed launching tube tipped over after Phillip Herrick II ignited a 1.5-inch mortar firework. Officials say the firework launched and stuck Herrick’s left hand and lower extremities while he was trying to protect himself.

Herrick suffered severe trauma to his left hand and lower extremities, according to officials. Herrick was transported by City of Cumberland Fire Department to an area hospital, and was later transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia for further treatment, officials said.

“Every year Marylanders are injured by fireworks. By acting responsibly, we can help eliminate injuries,” State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci said in a statement”

“While limited, due to the current pandemic, I would again highly suggest the safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend one of the many public displays throughout the state.”

The office said charges are pending against Herrick, which could include the possession and discharging of fireworks.