Cumberland government recommends leaving sink running to avoid bursting pipes

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — As the temperatures drop below freezing throughout the coming weeks, burst pipes are becoming a much larger possibility.

To combat this, the city of Cumberland’s water department is recommending that residents and business owners “consider leaving a small trickle of water run in a sink to avoid water line freezing.”

This is not a requirement by the city government; the water department is only suggesting the measure to avoid costly repairs this winter.

Residents are also advised to make sure their pipes are insulated and aren’t near any air pockets that may lead to easier freezing.