CTC Elevate Academy’s Ag Business and Floral Design program aims to give students hands-on skills

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland Frederick County Public Schools want to ensure students are ready to head back to the classroom this fall, which is why they developed ten different programs to help support unfinished learning of students due to the pandemic.

These programs not only help students academically but also exposes students to different career paths.

Located In Frederick Maryland, the Career and Technology Center gives students hands-on experience to learn about various careers with the potential to complete industry certificates and required laboratory hours.

There are various programs within the career technology center, one of them being Ag Business and Floral Design Program, where students learn about beekeeping and harvesting.

“Students are learning all about honeybees and their anatomy and they are learning about crops that we can plant here on campus that help honeybees thrive,” said Diane Herndon Ag Teacher for CTC.

Experts say as pollinators, bees play a vital role in the ecosystem. They support the growth of trees and plants, which serve as food production and evidently keeps our wildlife going. This is why students are working hard to maintain the bee population.







This program has given students hands-on experience and has introduced some to a career they never thought of. Stella Krause is a student in the program and she says participating in this curriculum has given her great opportunities, and helped her start a career in harvesting.

When the students are not with the bees, they are harvesting from the cutting garden to make flower arrangements for a donation to a local nursing home.





To read about the different programs visit 05.26.21 Summer Programs Update_backup2-updated.pdf (boarddocs.com)