Cruise for Kidz benefits Children’s National Hospital

BOONSBORO, Md. (WDVM) — A car show was held on Sunday and all of the proceeds from the event benefited the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C.

Over a hundred people brought in their cars to display at the Family Recreational Park in Boonsboro for Cruise for Kidz.

This is the second time the event was put on, with more participants than last year. Organizers said that putting on the event is something that is near and dear to their hearts.

“I do have a good friend of mine whose daughter was down there and they saved her life, so I want to make sure I do that for them,” said John Lum, one of the organizers.

Organizers plan to put the event together again next year and continue growing the show.