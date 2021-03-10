Crofton woman dies in College Park crash

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police say a Crofton woman died in a crash in College Park Tuesday night.

Police say Michelle McMillan, 42, was traveling south down Crain Highway around 10 p.m. when her vehicle, for unknown reasons, veered to the left off road and overturned. Both McMillan and her passenger, another woman, were trapped.

Both women were transported to the University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center for treatment. McMillan died in the hospital.

Police say the MSP Crash Team is conducting an investigation, and no further details are available at this time.

