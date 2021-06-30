Crews responding to fire on Mulberry Street

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown Fire department is currently responding to a working house fire at 542 North Mulberry Street.

Officials said they responded around 7:26 p.m. for a fire that they heard was on the second floor of a single-family residential home. The caller noted that there were electrical cords down on the porch.

The response is ongoing, and there is currently no information on injuries. Responders said that r”residential areas are being threatened by the fire.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

