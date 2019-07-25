Crews out in full force spraying for black flies

The next treatment for black fly control is scheduled for next month.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Crews were out in full force on Thursday morning on the ground and in the air, spraying a bacterial pesticide over the Potomac River as part of an ongoing effort to control the black fly population.

The operation involved efforts from the Maryland Department of Agriculture and the Department of Natural Resources. Helicopter crews treated five targeted areas of the Potomac River including Harpers Ferry.

The black fly population, according to agriculture experts, creates a nuisance near rivers and streams. The treatment is completely non-toxic and is not harmful to humans, fish, crabs, or other aquatic invertebrates.

“People should know that this is a safe chemical. There’s evidence that it works,” said Brian Prendergast, Program Manager for Mosquito Control at the Maryland Department Of Agriculture.

Experts said this method has been used in Pennsylvania for nearly 35 years.