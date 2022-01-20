Creative new exhibit opens at Washington County Museum of Fine Arts

Sarah Hall with the Washington County Museum of Fine Arts is showcasing a “tablescapes” exhibit from centuries ago.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Museum of Fine Arts in Hagerstown is preparing its annual “people’s choice” award around a most creative artistic theme: “tablescapes.”

In the tradition of 17th-century “banqueting”, the museum is hosting a party later this month, celebrating its founding almost a century ago. The museum is recognized as one of the finest small art museums in the entire country featuring European masters, 19th-century American art and more than a hundred pieces of early American life from the perspective of Norwegian, Dutch and French settlers from the early 19th century.

“In the 17th century, elaborate banquets would involve these centerpieces that often would provoke conversation. They were meant to entertain the diners,” said Sarah Hall, director of the museum.

The museum is raising funds around the theme of these historic, artistic tablescapes. Patrons can vote with a donation for the most creative “tablescape.” Last year’s tablescape fundraiser generated $38,000 for the museum.

