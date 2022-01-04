Crashes, fallen trees, thousands without power due to winter storm aftermath in D.C. area

FAIRLAND, Md. (WDVM) — Monday’s severe winter storm pounded parts of Maryland and Northern Virginia, causing major storm damage.

Hundreds of emergency calls were made for various incidents. Montgomery County fire and rescue officials say they received about 400 calls for collisions, disabled vehicles, and medical emergencies. The calls were all within a 12-hour period, which is more than double on a normal day. Also, thousands of power outages left many residents cold and in the dark.

“We were handling about 30 or 40 personal injury collisions, then we’ve added about maybe 60 or 70 trees and wires down, things of that nature,” said Pete Piringer with Montgomery County Fire & Rescue services.

Officials also add to always treat those downed wires as if they are live.