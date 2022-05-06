BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian Friday morning in the area of Rockledge Drive.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue were called to the area around 11:20 for a report of a crash with one pedestrian stuck. The person was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

The area of Rockledge Drive between Democracy Blvd and Rock Spring drive is closed during the investigation.

