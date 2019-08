The crash was reported shortly before 4 a.m. on Friday.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on the 700 block of Dual Highway early Friday morning, according to Washington County emergency dispatchers.

Emergency dispatchers say the crash was reported shortly before 4 a.m.

Authorities say at least two people were involved in the crash.

The 700 block of Dual Highway was closed for a short period of time.

The crash is under investigation.