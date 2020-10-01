Coyote allegedly attacks dog & walker in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A couple was walking their dog when they said they were attacked by a coyote in Rockville Thursday morning.

Pete Piringer, chief spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & EMS, said one of the adults and the dog who was being walked were transported with animal bites. The incident happened around 10 a.m. on Winder Court, not far from Manakkee Street.

Animal Control was on scene, but there is no word if the animal who attacked was caught.