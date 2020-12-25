COVID vaccine to be distributed to independent health care providers in next round

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Health Department is gearing up for the next round of COVID-19 vaccines. They want to help independent health care providers and their staff get the vaccine.

They are encouraging any health care provider interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, who is also not currently affiliated with Meritus Medical Center, to complete the questionnaire on the Washington County Health Department website.

This will allow the county to accurately order and then distribute vaccines as Meritus has been the only health care provider in the area to have access to the vaccine thus far.

“We are asking all health care providers, you know chiropractors, urgent cares, any other kind of health care provider in Washington County to fill out our google form,” Danielle Stahl, public information officer for the Washington County Health Department explained. “So that we can get their main contact information, the approximate amount of people interested in getting the vaccination to gather all of that data so that we can better plan for when we hold vaccination clinics for this group.”

The vaccines will be distributed in the new year and any interested independent health care providers can complete the questionnaire on the Washington County Health Department website.