COVID takes its toll on volunteer fire departments across Maryland

HANCOCK, Md. (WDVM) — The COVID public health crisis has affected volunteer fire departments across western Maryland.

Firefighters have had additional expenses for personal protective equipment and are struggling to recruit when many fear the coronavirus is a barrier to volunteer service. With the new state legislative session set to meet next week in Annapolis, the departments are looking for help from the general assembly.

“The lack of personal protective equipment has really been a struggle,” says Jonathan Dayton, president of the Garrett County Firefighters Association. “We have had some additional funding through our local county governments to help supplement some of our lost income and revenue but we are really struggling.”

Says Delegate Mike McKay (R – Allegany, Washington counties), “The volunteer fire service is a community that has been hit very very hard by Covid. You’ve got your firemen. But you’ve also got your auxiliary. The auxiliary is full of older adults who love the service and want to donate their time but they don’t. They can’t because they’re fearful they’re going to get sick.”

And Dayton says he hope communities across the state will rally behind their local volunteer fire departments at fundraising events.