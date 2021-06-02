COVID safety tips for summer trips and camp

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — With more and more states rolling back COVID restrictions and the vaccine now available to children as young as 12-years-old, health officials have some tips on staying safe this summer as the pandemic continues.

Health practitioners at CVS’s MinuteClinic are recommending that parents continue to follow the guidelines put forth by the Centers for Disease Control as they look to send their kids to camp or other summer activities. This means unvaccinated people, especially children, should continue to wear a mask as well as get tested for COVID-19 if they are potentially exposed to the virus.

Amy Macdonald is a nurse practitioner for the CVS MinuteClinics. She also recommends sending kids with emergency kits that include bandaids, bug spray, and a change of clothes, as well as masks to protect them while around other children.

“I always think it’s good to prepare kids for whatever condition that they’re going to be experiencing so whether it’s daycare or camp,” Macdonald explained. “But I think that all starts at home. So making sure that you’re practicing good hand hygiene, mask-wearing to protect them from, you know, other children in the community and in the camp.”

Macdonald also suggested creating a social bubble among close friends and family members to create an opportunity for socialization for families who do not feel completely comfortable sending their children to a camp.

Parents should also keep an eye out for potential symptoms of heat stroke or exhaustion like a high body temperature or fever, dizziness, nausea, or headaches that are also symptoms of the coronavirus as described by the CDC.