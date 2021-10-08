COVID rates rise in Frederick County Maryland due to high community transmission

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, Frederick County COVID-19 rates continue to rise. Officials say that community transmission in the area is still high.

According to the Frederick County Health Department, Frederick Health Hospital had 29 COVID patients this week – 23 in acute care and six in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health department also confirmed over 300 new cases of COVID this week, along with one COVID-related death.

Health officials say they are continuing their vaccination effort and will do all they can to limit any barriers.

“We are working hard to make sure all residents are able to get the vaccine. We don’t want any barriers to stand in the way. It is vital that we all get vaccinated to prevent loss from COVID,” said Shawn Dennison, Public Affairs Officer, COVID Division, Frederick County Health Department.

The Frederick County Health Department sent WDVM 25 this breakdown of the past week regarding COVID-19.

Regarding COVID deaths over the past week at Frederick Health Hospital:

10.1.21 – 0 reported deaths

10.2.21 – 0 reported deaths

10.3.21 – 0 reported deaths

10.4.21 – 0 reported deaths

10.5.21 – 0 reported deaths

10.6.21 – 1 reported death

10.7.21 – 0 reported deaths

COVID-19 cases in Frederick County