COVID-19 vaccinations hit record pace as daily cases pass 1,000 for the first time in weeks in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, M.d. (WDVM) — Maryland’s progress in beating COVID-19 is in a very shaky spot. Within the same 24 hours, the state broke its record for most vaccinations in a day by administering over 56,000 vaccines, and the state also recorded over 1,000 daily coronavirus cases for the first time since February 19th.

While overall hospitalizations have dropped substantially (and ICU hospitalizations remain under 200 for the first time in months), Maryland still has yet to see what effect Gov. Larry Hogan’s order to lift the majority of capacity limits will have on reported infections.

Rapidly increasing vaccination speed might be the saving grace for the state. As of Saturday, Maryland has given out nearly 2 million vaccines, and over 20% of the state’s residents were at least partially vaccinated. Almost 12% were fully vaccinated.

“From mass vaccination sites to equity clinics, we have already built the infrastructure to do 100,000 shots a day as soon as the federal government can get us that level of supply,” said Hogan. “I want to thank all of the vaccinators on the front lines who are working around the clock to get shots into arms.”