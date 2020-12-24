COVID-19 vaccinations begin in Montgomery County

SILVER SPRING, Md (WDVM) – The first shipment of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine was delivered to Montgomery County’s Department of Health and Human Services Wednesday morning.

The county says the first doses will go to the healthcare workers responsible for administering the vaccines across the county.

County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles received his vaccination Wednesday and says the availability of the vaccine is dependent on the supply chain as they develop strategies to prioritize essential workers.

“We have a survey set up for practitioners and healthcare providers throughout the county to answer and respond to,” Gayles said. “So [we can] have a general sense of how many folks that fall into the 1A category but aren’t affiliated with hospitals or long-term care facilities, are in need of the vaccine so we can step up and be able to support them.”

The state’s vaccination phases start with 1A: frontline health care workers, staff and residents of nursing homes, and first responders before moving on to 1B: essential workers and residents over the age of 75, then 1C: individuals over the age of 65.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich says with limited doses of the vaccine, they are prioritizing the people who need it most.

“I feel pretty strongly that it would be wrong for me to take a vaccine when I don’t have health care workers vaccinated,” Elrich said. “When my turn comes, my turn comes, but I want to make sure the people most at risk get it first.”

The county projects the general public may have access to the vaccine sometime in Spring, 2021.