COVID-19 update in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County health officials are urging the younger population to get vaccinated and avoid large social gatherings.

According to health experts, as of August 31, Montgomery County confirmed 159 new cases of coronavirus and one COVID-related death.

Officials say in the past month they have seen over 3,000 new cases with 33 percent of them being breakthrough cases, meaning cases of individuals who have been fully vaccinated.

The majority of those breakthrough cases are happening in younger age groups, particularly in people in their twenties, thirties, and forties,” said Dr. Gayles, Montgomery County Health Officer.

Health experts are urging residents to wear masks and avoid large gatherings.