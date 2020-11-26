COVID-19 survivors share their story

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Although this year’s holidays may look a little different, one group in particular has much to be thankful for, COVID-19 has brought a lot of uproar to our nation, but people who survived the virus are grateful to be alive.

Dennis Haywood is a Hagerstown native who has recently overcome COVID-19. Haywood says his experience was quite frightening and his symptoms were severe, but with a lot of self-care and faith, Haywood says he is grateful to be alive.

Haywood says the first few days of battling the virus was extremely difficult. He experienced nausea, shortness of breath, and fatigue.

The survivor has for five days he could not eat and it was difficult to stand, but as time went on, he treated the symptoms one by one, and soon he was able to get out of bed.

Haywood says he is extremely grateful to be alive. He expressed that he heard stories of people contracting the virus but he never thought it would happen to him.

The survivor says he is thankful to be well during the holidays and he encourages everyone to be cautious.

Wilkie Nunn is a local pastor who experienced COVID-19 and pneumonia at the same time. His age elder age put him on the high-risk chart and it was a long battle.

The pastor says he has never experienced anything like this but despite the difficulties, he is thankful to be a survivor.

“At my age, it’s not easy to deal with a disease like this, because it’s very debilitating. I’m very thankful that the Lord helped get me out of that place, but it’s important that people be mindful because this virus is real,” said Nunn.

Both survivors say it is crucial that everyone is careful and take the proper precautions, and to anyone battling the virus remain positive and take it one day at a time.