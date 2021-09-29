COVID-19 premium pay to be extended to retirees

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The American Rescue Plan Act allows governments that provided essential services during the pandemic to provide premium pay to workers.

In the Washington County Commissioners meeting Tuesday, a motion was moved to extend premium pay to retirees. Those who retired after March 7, 2020 and worked on-site during the approved period of March 7, 2020, and March 5, 2021, may be eligible.

The purpose of the premium pay is to compensate those employees who faced heightened exposure and risk of Covid-19 by leaving their residence to perform their job duties.

See the graph below:

Work PerformedAverage Equivalent hours% of PayAmount of $5,500
100% on-site work40 hours per week100%$5,500
75%-99.99% on-site work30-39.99 hours per week75%$4,125
50%-74.99% on-site work20-29.99 hours per week50%$2,750
25%-49.99% on-site work10-19.99 hours per week25%$1,375
10%-24.99% on-site work4.0-9.99 hours per week10%$550
0%-9.99% on-site work0-3.99 hours per week0%$0

