Covid-19 outbreak tied to soccer team in Montgomery County

NORTH POTOMAC, Md. (WDVM) — Health officials confirmed at least 4 people tested positive for COVID-19 all linked to a youth soccer game in Montgomery County.

The county was notified of the outbreak last week and has since have placed about 35 individuals on quarantine status due to potential exposure. The soccer club, which is part of the Potomac Soccer Association, has suspended activity. Officials say this will be protocol if any of their other teams have been exposed. The county’s health department is still continuing a contact tracing investigation.

“In terms of completing the contact investigation process, if we identify others who test positive we will make the necessary recommendations to tell as well as to any teams around suspicion or activity,” said 16 Dr. Travis Gayle’s – Montgomery County, chief health officer.

Some sports are permitted in Montgomery County including soccer, golf, archery, bowling, and swimming. Children under 18 do not have to wear a mask while playing.