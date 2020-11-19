COVID-19 is impacting many students academically

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Report cards are coming out around the country and some parents might be surprised by what they see.

A recent study from the online learning platform Varsity Tutors, noticed a steep decline in student’s academic scores–that many are now calling “ The COVID Slide.”

Experts say online learning and teaching will only be effective if students have consistent access to the internet and other virtual resources. Research shows that a lack of planning, consistency, and support can impact a child academically.

Recently in Washington County, school board members were informed that the midterm number of students failing is quite alarming. School officials say in their middle school alone, 24 percent of their students are failing and that number has doubled since last year.

Washington County Board of Education, Elected Member, Pieter Bickford stated:

“We got the report from the board of how students were doing halfway through the marking period and frankly, it was alarming. We saw many more students who were failing halfway through the marking period.”

School officials say COVID-19 has impacted students significantly, but although there has been a decline in some student’s performance, others are still doing well academically.

In the recent SAT AND ACT test scores, Washington County averaged 1080 while the statewide average was 1029.

The Washington County Board of Education members say they are working hard and coming up with alternative plans in order to see more students excel academically.