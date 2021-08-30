COVID-19 infections on the rise in Washington County

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — According to state health department data, Maryland reported 942 new COVID-19 cases and nine new deaths. That information was released Monday morning and COVID-19 infections are on the rise in Washington County.

Washington County’s cases are continuing to worsen over the past few weeks. Health officials say it is leading to spikes in all of the county’s COVID-19 indicators.

The county’s current positivity rate is 7.99%. As of Friday, there are around 33 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized at Meritus Medical Center. Eight are in the intensive care unit. Approximately 45% of Washington County residents were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 53% of 12+ residents are fully vaccinated.

“Getting vaccinated is one of the important things that you can do to help us get out of this pandemic and it’s something that you’re not just doing for your health, but you’re doing for the people who are unable to get vaccinated like our kids who are going back to school this week,” said Danielle Stahl, the public information officer for the Washington County Health Department.

Health officials are still pushing people to get vaccinated, wear a mask and practice good hand hygiene to slow the spread of COVID-19.