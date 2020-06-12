COVID-19 impacting the homeless population

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Many people who are currently homeless are cut off from a lot of resources because of the pandemic.

With limited transportation, jobs, and with shelters keeping capacity limits; many individuals who are homeless, don’t know where to go.

It can also be challenging for some homeless people to obtain information, because most public offices are shut down. Some individuals also cannot access computers or telephones which can make difficult for support organizations to connect with them.

“Their ability to stay connected is compromised because they may not have internet or television, or anything where they can to stay connected. Unless they are doing that through another means, because they don’t have us, they don’t have the library or other resources to be able to do that” said Margaret Paul, executive director of the Office of Consumer Advocates.

Organizations are urging anyone who is homeless to find a way to reach out so they can help assist.

