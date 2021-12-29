COVID-19 hospitalizations surge to over 2,000 in Maryland

COVID-19 hospitalizations are up 15% across the US compared to data from the previous two weeks. (Getty Images)

MARYLAND (WDVM) — COVID-19 related hospitalizations in Maryland jumped above 2,000 on Wednesday for the first time during the pandemic.

To put that number in perspective, back in July, fewer than 100 Marylanders were in the hospital with COVID.

The state of Maryland also added 10,000 new positive cases on Wednesday, setting a new high for positive tests reported in a single day.

The President of the Maryland Hospital Association, Bob Altas, says hospitals across the state are facing dire staffing shortages as cases and hospitalizations surge.

“hospitals in Maryland were, altogether, at about 2,500 vacancies in nursing positions. There are shortages I’m hearing about in respiratory therapy and radiation technology,” said Atlas.



The state of Maryland has given out additional funding to hospitals to help address the staffing shortage.