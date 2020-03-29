COVID-19 door-knocking scam in Allegany and Garrett Counties

ALLEGANY & GARRETT COUNTIES, Md. (WDVM)–Public safety officials are warning residents of Allegany and Garrett Counties of a COVID-19 door-knocking scam.

The officials say that scammers are knocking on people’s doors and offering to test residents for COVID-19. Emergency services and public health officials want the public to know that this is not a standard procedure for them and they do not perform testing in this manner. Officials also urge residents not to answer the door if someone they don’t know is at their residence.

Officials want residents contact police if they see the individuals and to be on the lookout for their clothing, identifiable markings and vehicle information.