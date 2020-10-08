COVID-19 cases in Washington County continue to increase

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Health Department reported 80 new cases of the coronavirus in the area on Thursday.

According to the department, Washington County has confirmed 1,893 positive cases, with a total of 39 deaths related to the virus.

The department says they are unsure of what led to the sudden spike but they are encouraging people to get tested for COVID-19, even if they have no symptoms.

“The recent increase in confirmed cases is attributable to continued community spread, possibly driven by Labor Day activities, and several outbreaks. It is important everyone remains vigilant with masking, physical distancing, and avoiding gatherings to slow the spread of the virus.” Danielle Stahl, Public Information Officer, Washington County Health Department

